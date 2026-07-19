Genesis will run a special "Genesis Magma X GMR (Genesis Magma Racing)" exhibition at Genesis Studio Hanam from Friday through Aug. 17, the automaker announced Sunday.

The exhibition is organized into two zones: a GMR zone and a Genesis Magma zone.

The GMR zone centers on a display of the GMR-001 hypercar design model, offering visitors a look at Genesis's design philosophy and motorsport spirit in one space. The GMR-001 hypercar design model is a full-scale replica of the GMR team's WEC race vehicle.

Alongside this, visitors can experience the dynamism of motorsport through a GMR-001 simulator for hypercar simulation racing and a WEC and GMR introduction section covering endurance racing and the GMR team.

The Genesis Magma zone features the GV60 Magma, Genesis's first luxury high-performance model. Launched in January, the GV60 Magma delivers the most powerful performance of any Genesis electrification model to date.

The Genesis Magma zone also includes 1:8-scale model displays of the GV80 Coupe, X Gran Racer and X Gran Coupe concept vehicles, as well as a Book of Magma Wall introducing the Magma philosophy and technology.

"We plan to continue communicating with more global customers across various fields, including motorsport, drawing on the technology of our high-performance models, and to strengthen our position as a luxury high-performance brand," a Genesis official said.

Meanwhile, Genesis will add the GV60 Magma to its "Genesis Track Taxi Nordschleife" program at Germany's Nürburgring, which has operated with the G70 since 2024. The GV60 Magma joining the program features an exterior design inspired by the Genesis Magma Racing team's Le Mans 24 Hours special livery, with the word "Magma" written in hangul on the roof.

Lee Si-hyeok, executive vice president and head of the Genesis Business Division, said the brand would "continue to showcase our spirit of challenge through motorsport and deepen engagement with customers around the world by offering a range of programs where they can directly experience Genesis's differentiated driving experience and brand philosophy."