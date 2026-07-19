The weather has been swinging between extremes every two days. Heavy rain pounded the central regions on Saturday, scorching heat dominated Sunday, and rain is forecast to return nationwide on Monday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Monday will be cloudy with rain continuing across the country. Some southern areas, including parts of North Gyeongsang Province that saw heavy rain on Saturday, will experience a temporary lull, while central regions can expect strong, heavy rainfall.

Expected precipitation totals are 20 to 60 millimeters for Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province; 5 to 20 mm for the five West Sea islands; 20 to 60 mm for inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province; 5 to 40 mm along the Gangwon coast; 30 to 80 mm for Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong Province and North Chungcheong Province; 20 to 60 mm for North Jeolla Province; 5 to 40 mm for Gwangju and South Jeolla Province; 20 to 60 mm for Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province; 5 to 40 mm for Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province (excluding the southern coast); and around 5 mm over the mountainous areas of Jeju Island. Where rain falls, gusty winds, thunder and lightning are possible. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary outings and exercise caution on the roads.

Morning lows are forecast at 21 to 26 degrees Celsius, with afternoon highs of 27 to 33 degrees. For now, the apparent temperature is expected to climb to around 31 degrees across most of the country. Areas under heat advisories could see temperatures of around 33 degrees.

Wave heights off the coasts are forecast at 0.5 to 1.0 meters in the East Sea, Yellow Sea and South Sea. In open waters farther offshore — roughly within 200 kilometers of the coastline — waves are expected to reach 0.5 to 2.0 meters in the East Sea and 0.5 to 1.5 meters in the Yellow Sea and South Sea.