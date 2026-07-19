Seoul's Songpa-gu will run its free "2026 Haha Hoho Water Playground" at the central plaza of Garden Five Life in Munjeong-dong from Friday through Aug. 16.

Last year's edition at the same venue drew more than 20,000 visitors. Easy access — ample parking, a nearby subway station and bus stops — combined with free admission made it a hit with families.

This year the district has expanded the facility and added new attractions. Alongside the existing large pool (20 by 15 meters, 1 meter deep), a new mid-size pool (10 by 15 meters, 1 meter deep) will give visitors more room to spread out. Two features making their debut are an 11-meter climbing pool with an air-bounce hill and an 8-meter fountain tunnel with cascading jets of water.

The water slide, lazy river, spinning-tube pool and shallow toddler pool return from last year. Children can borrow life jackets free of charge, and the venue will provide a rest area for guardians, changing rooms and a cool-air shelter to beat the heat.

A smart queuing system, first introduced at the district's winter sledding hill, will also be in place to cut wait times. Visitors can use the SmartWaiting app on their phones to receive a queue number and check their place in line on-site.

Safety is a top priority. Before opening, the district will conduct a joint inspection with private safety experts. During the season, 17 personnel — including lifeguards, safety officers and nursing staff — will be stationed at the venue to monitor equipment, water quality and overall safety.

Entertainment rounds out the offering. On opening day, a flyboard performance will shoot water jets 10 meters into the air, while a bubble foam party, water bomb event and DJ set will run daily. Weekends bring a bubble magic show, clown balloon art, tattoo stickers and safety-themed recreation activities. A retro photo zone evoking childhood memories for parents will give families a keepsake from the summer.

The playground operates daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no days off. Sessions run in two shifts — 45 minutes of play followed by a 15-minute break. Real-time updates are available through Naver Place (search "Songpa-gu Haha Hoho Water Playground") and a KakaoTalk open chat room.

The district again partnered with Garden Five Life Co. to keep costs down. Under an MOU, the company provided the venue, water and electricity free of charge, saving the district about 82 million won ($55,100). The influx of visitors is also expected to benefit nearby restaurants and cafes. According to Garden Five Life, the playground's run last summer helped lift the complex's July sales 6 percent year on year.

"We have made thorough preparations with safety as the top priority so that children and families can enjoy themselves with peace of mind," District Mayor Seo Gang-seok said. "We hope you will come and make happy, lasting memories this summer at the Haha Hoho Water Playground — right here in Songpa-gu, Seoul's premier urban district."

The day after the playground closes, on Aug. 17, the district plans to use the same facilities to host a one-day "Pet Water Playground," offering a special summer outing for families with dogs.