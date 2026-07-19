Heavy rain that pounded northern North Gyeongsang Province through the night and into the early morning hours triggered a series of evacuation orders, forcing 366 people from 292 households to flee their homes. Temporary housing units sheltering survivors of last year's major wildfires were also among the properties flooded.

According to North Gyeongsang Province and Yonhap, cumulative rainfall from 8 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday reached 189.0 millimeters in Andong (Namseon), 178.0 millimeters in Mungyeong (Dongno) and 157.5 millimeters in Uiseong (Bian). In Namseon-myeon, Andong, 65.5 millimeters of rain fell in a single hour at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Uiseong-gun issued an evacuation order for Gugye 1-ri and Gugye 2-ri in Danchon-myeon at midnight Sunday after torrential rain washed out a section of Rural Road No. 203, cutting off vehicle access to Gugye-ri. A total of 155 people evacuated — 55 residents from Gugye 1-ri, 60 from Gugye 2-ri and 40 campers from a nearby campsite. The villages were heavily damaged by last year's major wildfires, and many residents have been living in temporary housing since.

In Andong, flood warnings prompted evacuations of 10 people from Iljik-myeon, 36 from Namseon-myeon and 16 from Imha-myeon, who took shelter at community centers and senior centers. Eleven temporary housing units for wildfire survivors in Gwimi-ri, Iljik-myeon, Andong, were also flooded after the Anmang Stream overflowed, washing out an adjacent road and inundating the structures.

Across northern North Gyeongsang Province, 366 people from 292 households were evacuated as a precaution. Fire departments responded to 164 reports — 20 rescue operations and 144 safety measures. In Gwangeum-ri, Namhu-myeon, Andong, two people were safely rescued from a camper van swept away by rising floodwaters. In Goa-eup, Gumi, one resident trapped in a flooded home was also rescued.

In Andong, the Baegil Stream and Anmang Stream both overflowed their banks. Roads in Gwimi-ri, Iljik-myeon, Andong, and Gugye-ri, Danchon-myeon, Uiseong, were washed out and closed to traffic. Landslide advisories were issued for Yecheon-gun, Bonghwa-gun, Yeongju, Andong and Uiseong-gun.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that a stationary front would continue to bring intense rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour to parts of the North Gyeongsang region through Sunday afternoon, with an additional 30 to 100 millimeters expected. North Gyeongsang Province said no casualties had been confirmed as of Sunday.