Noh Seung-yul fell to the bottom of the field among players who made the cut at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship, which carries a $4 million purse.

Noh carded four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey for a 2-over-par 74 in the third round Sunday (Korean Standard Time) at Puntacana Resort and Club (par 72) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The round left him at 1-under-par 215 through 54 holes, tied for 81st place.

Noh, who competes primarily on the PGA Tour's second-tier Korn Ferry Tour, had made just one cut in three PGA Tour starts this season before this week. He secured his second cut of the season here, but any chance at contention has slipped away.

Todd Clements of England, who plays on the DP World Tour, fired a 5-under 67 to hold sole possession of the lead at 18-under 198 through three rounds.

Ben James of the United States has yet to record a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, but he sits alone in second at 16-under 200 — two strokes back — and is in position to chase his first tour victory.

The tournament serves as an alternative event for players who did not qualify for The Open Championship, a major held the same week.