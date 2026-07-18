A chemistry professor has warned that improper use of wet wipes can have adverse health effects.

Kang Sang-wook, a professor of chemical and energy engineering at Sangmyung University, recently posted a video titled "What are the dangers of wet wipes that a chemist warns about?" on his YouTube channel "Hazardous Hunter Professor Kang Sang-wook."

"Wet wipes are not a product made of pure water alone," Kang said. "In addition to purified water, they contain substances that remove contaminants, improve shelf life and help various ingredients mix together. Depending on the product, they may contain 20 to 30 different ingredients."

The presence of those ingredients does not make wet wipes inherently dangerous. Following the humidifier disinfectant scandal, regulations were tightened, and only government-approved ingredients are now permitted in wet wipes.

"There is no need to worry that simply using a wet wipe will cause its ingredients to be absorbed through the skin and trigger cancer or affect the endocrine system," Kang said.

However, he cautioned that "residual ingredients" left behind after using a wet wipe deserve attention. After wiping hands or a table, the water evaporates — but some ingredients beyond purified water can remain on the surface.

"If you wipe a dining table with a wet wipe and then place utensils on it, the residual ingredients can transfer to the utensils," Kang said. "In particular, if you wipe a child's hands with a wet wipe and immediately let them pick up snacks or food, those residual ingredients could enter their mouth."

He added that wet wipe ingredients are not substances meant to be consumed. "If they were safe to ingest, they would have been approved as food additives," he said.

To reduce exposure to residual ingredients, he recommended wiping a table with a wet wipe first and then going over it again with a dry tissue, which transfers the remaining surface ingredients away and lowers the chance of ingestion.

When cleaning hands, using soap and water is preferable whenever possible. If a wet wipe must be used, he advised against eating immediately while the hands are still damp, and suggested wiping them again with a dry tissue.

"Wet wipes are fundamentally safe, but it is worth remembering that they contain various ingredients beyond water and that there is a chance you may unknowingly ingest them," Kang said.