An 8-year-old girl lost consciousness after falling into a fish farm pond while playing.

Emergency services received a call at around 2:13 p.m. Saturday after the girl, identified only as A, fell into the water from a work raft at a fish farm in Boseong-gun, South Jeolla Province.

Her father, who was present, pulled A from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and continued emergency treatment before transporting her to a hospital.

A regained her breathing after arriving at the hospital but has not regained consciousness, according to authorities.

Fire department officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident.