A man in his 30s who assaulted a bar owner after being confronted over holding a hostess's hand has been fined.

Judge Park Gi-ju of Changwon District Court's Criminal Division 3 sentenced the defendant, identified only as A, to a fine of 1 million won ($672) on assault charges Saturday.

A was indicted on charges of assaulting B, a bar owner in his 20s, at an entertainment bar in Seongsan-gu, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in March. He allegedly shoved B repeatedly with his shoulder and licked B's chin.

A committed the assault after becoming angry when B confronted him over holding a hostess's hand, according to the court.

The court said it considered A's acknowledgment of the offense, his remorse and the fact that he had no prior criminal record in determining the sentence.