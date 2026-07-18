Football commentator Park Moon-sung has sharply criticized remarks by Seo Gang-il, chairman of the North Jeolla Province Football Association, targeting Park Ji-sung and Lee Young-pyo.

Park's YouTube channel "Dalsune Live" posted a video Friday under the title "Is this something you say to Park Ji-sung? These people are truly out of their minds."

Earlier, Seo sparked controversy in a KBS interview by questioning the two former players — both members of the K-football Innovation Committee — saying they had played the game well but asking how much life experience and legal knowledge they had to be speaking so freely.

Seo also argued that the Korea Football Association presidential election should be held as a by-election under the current bylaws, opposing the introduction of a direct election system.

He further defended former KFA president Chung Mong-gyu, describing his 13-year tenure not as a reign but as 13 years of sacrifice.

In response, Park let out a sigh and said, "So it wasn't just one person — Chung Mong-gyu — who was the problem."

"Starting from the city and provincial associations that form the entire foundation of the football federation, all the way up to those who call themselves the leadership — that's exactly the level of thinking they have," he said.

Park also said there are two kinds of suffering that come with having poor leaders. "One is that because they are incompetent and have no sense of principle, corruption and wrongdoing flourish — the interests all flow to them alone. Simply put, they are the ones eating the money and living well," he said.

"The second is the suffering of being governed by people without ability," he added. "This lays bare the true face of those who have been running Korean football — and what a level it is."

Park also expressed disbelief at the age-based criticism. "What does it matter whether someone is young or old?" he said. "The world has changed, but they are trying to run things with that kind of absurd, outdated thinking — and that's what has caused all this trouble."