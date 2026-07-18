A stationary front stalled over the Korean Peninsula is expected to bring heavy, widespread rain to most of the country Sunday, with Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong region and southern areas bracing for intense downpours accompanied by strong gusts, thunder and lightning.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, skies will be mostly overcast Sunday, with brief lulls in some areas before rain spreads nationwide from the early morning hours.

Forecast rainfall totals through Sunday are highest for Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Ulleungdo and Dokdo, where 30–100mm is expected — with some parts of Daegu and North Gyeongsang potentially receiving more than 150mm. Central and southern inland areas of Gangwon Province, Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong Province (excluding the northwest), North Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, and Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are forecast to receive 30–80mm.

Particularly vulnerable areas — including southern inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province, southeastern Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province, and North Jeolla Province — could see more than 120mm, while northwestern South Jeolla Province may receive more than 100mm. South Gyeongsang Province's inland areas are forecast to get 20–60mm, with some western inland spots exceeding 80mm. Southern Gyeonggi Province can expect 5–40mm, with some southeastern areas topping 60mm. Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, northwestern South Chungcheong Province, Ulsan, the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island are forecast to receive around 5–40mm.

The most intense rainfall is expected between early morning and mid-morning Sunday. Areas including southern inland and mountainous Gangwon Province, southeastern Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province, North Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, northwestern South Jeolla Province, and central and northern North Gyeongsang Province could see extremely heavy convective downpours of 30–50mm per hour between midnight and 9 a.m.

The KMA urged the public to take thorough precautions against river flooding, inundation of low-lying areas, mudslides and landslides, warning that short bursts of heavy rain pose serious risks given the large amounts already fallen in recent days. The agency also cautioned that concentrated rainfall in North Korea could cause water levels to rise sharply in rivers near northern Gyeonggi Province and northern Gangwon Province — including the Imjin, Hantan and North Han rivers — and urged residents in those areas to stay alert.

Temperatures will be similar to or slightly above seasonal norms, with lows of 21–26 C and highs of 25–33 C forecast for Sunday. Heat advisories remain in effect for parts of the southern coast of South Jeolla Province, the Gyeongsang region and Jeju Island, where the apparent temperature is expected to reach around 31 C — and around 33 C in advisory zones. Tropical nights, with overnight lows staying at or above 25 C, are expected to continue along the southern coast of South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island.

Mariners should also exercise caution. Gusts and lightning are forecast over the Yellow Sea and East Sea, and dense sea fog with visibility below 200 meters — along with light drizzle — is expected around Jeju Island's waters. Vessels at sea or engaged in fishing operations are advised to take extra care.

Rain is forecast to continue nationwide through Tuesday and Wednesday. "Depending on the position of the stationary front, there could be significant variability in the rainfall zone, timing and total amounts — please check the latest weather updates frequently," a KMA official said.

This article was produced using AI technology based on data from the Korea Meteorological Administration.