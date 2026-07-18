Six former members of a violent criminal organization in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, received suspended prison sentences after beating a man in his 20s unconscious because he made eye contact with them on the street.

The 14th Criminal Division of Suwon District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Yun Seong-yeol, sentenced the six defendants — identified only as A and others — to between one and two years in prison, each suspended for three years, on charges of violating the Punishment of Violences Act, including forming and participating in a criminal organization and committing joint assault causing bodily harm.

A, who played a leading role in the assault, received a two-year sentence suspended for three years, while B received one year and six months suspended for three years. One other participant and three additional members of the same criminal organization identified during the investigation each received one year suspended for three years.

A and two others were indicted on charges of grabbing a man in his 20s by the arm on a road in front of a building in Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, in June 2024 — after making eye contact with him while smoking — dragging him inside and beating him with fists and feet. The victim lost consciousness during the assault and sustained serious injuries, including a fractured right maxilla, requiring six weeks of treatment.

Five of the defendants, including A and B, were found to have joined and served as foot soldiers of Suwon Gang C, a criminal organization, between January 2022 and April 2023.

The court said the defendants' culpability was not light, noting that violent criminal organizations pose a serious threat to public order and create fear among law-abiding citizens, and that the victim had been dragged to a secluded location before being beaten, making the resulting injuries severe. However, the court added that it took into account in sentencing that the defendants had been rank-and-file members of the organization, that all had since left it and pledged to live diligently, and that they had reached an amicable settlement with the victim, who no longer wished to see them punished.