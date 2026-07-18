Sunglasses worn by Girls' Generation member Yuri on a TV variety show have gone viral after viewers discovered the accessory was a Daiso product.

Yuri recently appeared on MBC's "I Live Alone" and caught viewers' attention when she wore cat-eye sunglasses while riding a motorcycle.

After the episode aired, she shared details about the items she wore on the show — including her outfit, shoes, bag and a blender — through social media.

The revelation that the sunglasses retail at Daiso for 2,000 won ($1.50) set off a wave of reactions online. "I thought they were luxury," one user wrote, while another said the design "wouldn't look out of place with two more zeros on the price tag." The product is currently out of stock.

Comments on social media and online communities have piled up, with users writing that "the Daiso sunglasses restock alert hasn't come in months," "they were sold out every time I went," "they're light and comfortable to wear" and "the UV protection is great."

Daiso said sales in its eyewear category — including glasses and sunglasses — rose about 25 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year.