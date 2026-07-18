BTS drew more than 92,000 fans at a single Paris show Friday, setting a new record for the largest single-performance crowd in the group's history — their first concert in France in seven years.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife were among the local luminaries in attendance as BTS fever swept across Europe.

The group headlined the finale of the "Arirang" album European tour at Stade de France in northern Paris on Friday (local time).

A total of 92,000 fans packed the venue — France's largest stadium — including floor-section ticketholders, surpassing every previous single-show attendance record in the group's career.

Before the show began, the area around the stadium transformed into a massive festival as ARMY — the BTS fandom — gathered from around the world. Fans dressed in the group's signature colors danced to BTS songs and exchanged handmade merchandise, building the atmosphere to a fever pitch.

The crowd spanned generations and nationalities. Overseas fans in their 50s chanted along to debut-era tracks, while three-generation families who had bought tickets to both Paris shows filled the seats. Celebrated pianist Paik Kun-woo was also spotted in the audience with his family.

The energy inside the arena was even more electric. When the members emerged through red smoke, the stadium shook with screams, and fans joined in massive sing-alongs throughout the night. BTS performed B-sides from the "Arirang" album alongside mega-hits including "Not Today," "IDOL," "Butter" and "Dynamite."

A particular highlight came when President Macron and his wife were spotted holding ARMY Bombs — the group's official light sticks — drawing wide attention. Macron later posted a video he had filmed at the concert to his Instagram account, writing, "Welcome to Paris."

After more than two hours on stage, the members expressed their gratitude in both Korean and French from a 360-degree rotating stage.

Leader RM addressed the crowd in French, saying, "I'm so, so happy to be back in Paris. You are the best of anyone."

Suga recalled performing at the same venue seven years ago, noting that the crowd then was roughly half the size. "This is the city with the most people and the most heat of our entire tour," he said.

Jimin and Jungkook also expressed deep gratitude for the record-breaking turnout, while J-Hope called Paris "the city of the greatest ARMY."

French media gave the concert extensive coverage. In a lengthy piece, Le Monde wrote that while the members' mandatory military service could have shaken the group, they appeared to have emerged more tightly bonded and more confident in their identity than ever. BFM TV and Le Parisien were among other outlets that spotlighted the group's unrivaled standing.

Having wrapped up both Paris shows, BTS is set to fly directly to the United States to perform at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.