A father who committed multiple sex crimes against his sleeping adult daughter has been sentenced to prison.

The 13th Criminal Division of the Uijeongbu District Court, presided over by Judge Kim Seong-sik, recently sentenced a man identified only as A to four years in prison on charges of quasi-forcible indecent assault and quasi-similar rape by a relative.

The court also ordered a five-year ban on employment at institutions serving children, youth and people with disabilities, along with three years of probation.

A was indicted after sexually assaulting his daughter, identified as B, a woman in her 20s, while she slept at their home in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, in August last year.

A month later, at the same location, he allegedly assaulted B again — this time committing quasi-similar rape while she lay unconscious and unclothed after drinking heavily.

"This case involves the defendant committing indecent acts and quasi-similar rape against his own daughter, and the nature of the crime is extremely grave given the circumstances, methods, consequences and number of offenses," the court said. It added that "the victim would have suffered considerable sexual distress and mental anguish" and that "the defendant has not been forgiven by the victim."