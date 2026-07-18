[BREAKING] N. Korea's Choe Son-hui arrives in Moscow for official visit
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has arrived in Moscow for an official visit to Russia, local Russian media reported Saturday (local time).
soohan@heraldcorp.com
by Kim Soo-han
Published : July 18, 2026 - 14:49:37
[BREAKING] N. Korea's Choe Son-hui arrives in Moscow for official visit
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has arrived in Moscow for an official visit to Russia, local Russian media reported Saturday (local time).
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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