North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui attends the unveiling of a memorial plaque for former Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora at the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on May 30, with North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Presidium Chairman Jo Yong-won and others present. Matsegora died last year. [Yonhap]
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui attends the unveiling of a memorial plaque for former Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora at the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on May 30, with North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Presidium Chairman Jo Yong-won and others present. Matsegora died last year. [Yonhap]

[BREAKING] N. Korea's Choe Son-hui arrives in Moscow for official visit

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has arrived in Moscow for an official visit to Russia, local Russian media reported Saturday (local time).


soohan@heraldcorp.com