A fire broke out at a Coupang Inc. logistics center in Incheon on Saturday, prompting fire authorities to issue a Level 1 emergency response and deploy crews to the scene.

According to Yonhap and the Incheon Fire Department, emergency services received a call reporting the fire on the sixth floor of Coupang's No. 32 logistics center in Seoknam-dong, Seohaegu, Incheon, at around 6:54 a.m. Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 121 workers and other personnel at the logistics center self-evacuated.

Black smoke billowing from the building prompted 27 separate emergency calls to fire authorities.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency alert at around 9:15 a.m. — two hours and 21 minutes after the fire was first reported. The designation mobilizes all personnel at the jurisdiction's fire stations.

As of Saturday morning, 219 firefighters and 79 pieces of equipment, including pumper trucks, had been deployed to the scene.

"The likelihood of the fire spreading further is low, but extinguishing it is expected to take a long time due to the large amount of combustible materials inside," a fire department official told Yonhap. Authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage once it is fully extinguished.