Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are forecast to receive 80–150mm of rain Saturday, with some areas expected to see more than 200mm.

In Seoul, the entire length of the Dongbu Expressway was shut down Saturday morning due to the heavy rainfall.

A heavy rain advisory took effect at 5 a.m. in Gangwon Province, where 100–150mm is expected. Inland and mountainous areas of the province could receive more than 250mm, and residents are urged to take precautions against landslides and other hazards.

In the Chungcheong region, Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong Province and North Chungcheong Province are forecast to receive 50–100mm. Northern parts of Sejong and South Chungcheong Province and central and northern North Chungcheong Province could see more than 200mm, while southern Daejeon, southern South Chungcheong Province and southern North Chungcheong Province are expected to receive more than 150mm.

North Jeolla Province is forecast to receive 30–100mm, with coastal areas along the West Sea potentially seeing more than 120mm. Gwangju and South Jeolla Province can expect 30–80mm, while central and northern North Gyeongsang Province is forecast to receive 50–100mm, with northern parts of the province potentially exceeding 150mm. Daegu and southern North Gyeongsang Province are expected to receive 30–100mm, and Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province 20–60mm. Jeju Island is forecast to see 5–30mm.

Daytime highs Saturday are forecast to reach 24–32 degrees Celsius.

Heat advisories remain in effect for South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island. For now, most of the country will feel hot, with the apparent temperature expected to climb to around 31 degrees Celsius.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, temperatures stood at 20.9 degrees in Seoul, 20.9 degrees in Incheon, 25.6 degrees in Suwon, 18.9 degrees in Chuncheon, 20.7 degrees in Gangneung, 26.3 degrees in Cheongju, 24.5 degrees in Daejeon, 28.2 degrees in Jeonju, 27.3 degrees in Gwangju, 26.6 degrees in Jeju, 22.7 degrees in Daegu, 25.8 degrees in Busan, 23.9 degrees in Ulsan and 25.9 degrees in Changwon.

Fine dust levels are expected to remain good to moderate across all regions, aided by favorable atmospheric circulation.

Wave heights near the East and South seas are forecast at 0.5–1.0 meters, while the West Sea nearshore is expected to see 0.5–2.5 meters. In offshore waters roughly 200 kilometers from the coast, wave heights are forecast at 0.5–1.5 meters in the East Sea, 0.5–3.0 meters in the West Sea and 0.5–2.0 meters in the South Sea.