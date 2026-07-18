Scientists have identified a previously unknown monkey species deep in the tropical rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Named the Likweli, the animal is the second new primate species discovered in the Lomami River basin in the past 15 years.

Scientists confirmed the new species in a study published in an international academic journal, according to the Washington Post on Friday (local time).

The Likweli has black fur with pink and orange coloring around its mouth and produces a low, roaring call.

Researchers estimate the animal weighs about 6.8 kilograms — comparable to a small dog — and measures roughly 1.2 meters from nose to tail tip.

The research team conducted 114 field observations over four years and analyzed skin, skeletal and tissue samples from three carcasses before concluding that the Likweli is distinct from all previously known species.

Co-author and anthropologist Kate Detwiler said the team gathered every piece of available evidence. "All of the analyses led to the conclusion that this species is clearly different," she said.

The Likweli's habitat is estimated to cover roughly 1,680 square kilometers in central Congo. The research team said its extremely limited range is one reason the species went undetected for so long.

However, this is not the first time a new primate has been found in the region. In 2012, researchers reported the Lesula monkey, known for its blue hindquarters and strikingly human-like eyes.

That discovery led to the establishment of Lomami National Park, and most Likweli sightings have also occurred within the park. While the Lesula was already known to local communities — some kept it as a pet — the Likweli was familiar only to a handful of hunters and was virtually unknown even among ordinary residents.

Hunting is prohibited inside national parks in Congo, which means the Likweli has likely enjoyed a degree of protection all along.

Locals also call the monkey "Kasaba Nkoni," meaning "the animal that shakes branches," a reference to its habit of swinging vigorously through the trees as it moves.

Much about the species remains unknown. Its reproductive behavior, diet and the reasons it is confined to such a narrow range are all questions researchers have yet to answer. Researcher John Hart said he believes the Likweli plays a significant role in its ecosystem, and that further genomic analysis could offer important clues to understanding the evolutionary history of African primates. "It appears to be a very ancient lineage," he added.