Seodaemun-gu has installed cooling fog systems — fine-mist cooling devices — at Independence Park, Changcheon Culture Park and the Hongje-dong Rose Tunnel to help residents beat the summer heat, with trial operations now underway.

The devices spray microscopic water particles that absorb ambient heat, providing an eco-friendly cooling effect while easing the urban heat island phenomenon. They operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in five-minute cycles — five minutes on, five minutes off — and shut off automatically on rainy or humid days.

The district designed each installation to complement the landscape character of its park or walkway, balancing function with aesthetics. During the day, fine water mist mingles with sunlight to create a scenic visual effect; in the evening, owl-shaped light fixtures add a distinctive nighttime attraction.

Funded through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's 2026 Heat Wave Reduction Facility Installation Support project, the district used 150 million won ($108,000) in city funds to install 25 units across the three sites — nine at Independence Park, nine at Changcheon Culture Park and seven at the Hongje-dong Rose Tunnel.

The systems are scheduled to run through the end of August, with the possibility of an extension depending on weather conditions.

Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park Woon-ki said he hopes the cooling fog systems will offer passersby a moment of relief during the hot summer months, adding that the district will continue to focus on hands-on, everyday services that residents can feel directly in their lives.