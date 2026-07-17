Kim Sun-tae, formerly known as the "Chungju Man," spoke out about election administration issues while promoting a food waste disposer on his YouTube channel Friday.

"There's a lot of talk about elections, isn't there. Because I was a civil servant, I actually have a lot to say about elections," he said. "We suffered a great deal of harm from the National Election Commission (NEC). I can't say everything, but there were many situations that made me very angry."

Kim explained that NEC staff routinely delegate most of their work to local governments. "They delegate almost everything — putting up campaign posters, setting up early voting," he said. "For early voting and the main election, all the polling booths and ballot boxes have to be set up. Local government civil servants did all of that."

"I'm very angry and I think it's really too much. I believe the right to vote must be protected," he said, adding that the system "is wrong" and "needs to fundamentally change, beyond politics."

He also acknowledged the sensitivity of his remarks. "I'm nobody in particular, but that's how I feel. Does this make me a 'right-wing man' now?" he said.

Kim left his civil service post in February after nine years and has since launched a personal YouTube channel, where he continues broadcasting and promotional work.