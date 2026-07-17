Women's professional volleyball club Jeong Kwan Jang Red Sparks has issued a formal apology over the conduct of one of its coaches at a team dinner in January.

The club posted an apology on its official Instagram account Friday. "We sincerely apologize to our fans for the deep concern caused by the recently reported matter involving a member of our coaching staff," the club said.

The club said it took immediate action upon learning of the incident in May, separating the individuals involved to protect those affected and reporting the matter to the Sports Ethics Center. "We are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation," it added.

The club also pledged to follow through on any necessary measures in line with relevant rules and procedures once the investigation concludes. It said it would make player protection its top priority while strengthening preventive education and management systems.

The "coaching staff matter" referenced in the apology relates to the conduct of Coach A, who was with the club at the time, during a team dinner in January. After learning of the issue in May, the club separated the parties involved and reported the matter to both the Sports Ethics Center and the Korea Volleyball Federation (KOVO).

Coach A has since submitted a resignation to the club.

KOVO said it will decide whether to convene a disciplinary committee based on the findings of the Sports Ethics Center's investigation.