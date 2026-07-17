Bestselling author Lee Ji-sung and his wife, billiards player Cha Yu-ram, have lost their appeal in a 1 billion won ($672,000) lawsuit filed against a neighbor.

On Friday, the day news of the ruling broke, Lee posted his reaction on Instagram. "Trials and hardships — what gift have you come to bring me this time?" he wrote, attributing the words to Genghis Khan. "I agree 100 percent."

Lee added: "I believe it. That misfortune always turns to blessing. That hardship and trials are gifts from God. I will become hundreds, thousands, hundreds of millions of times more successful and happier than I am now." He concluded: "The conclusion of all my thoughts, emotions and judgments is always gratitude."

The Seoul High Court's Civil Division 8-3, presided over by Judge Im Jong-hyo, ruled against Lee on July 8 in his appeal of a 1 billion won damages claim against downstairs neighbor A, whom he accused of "using his public profile as a weakness to threaten him." The ruling matched the first-instance verdict, and the court also ordered Lee to bear the litigation costs.

"All of Lee's claims are without merit and must be dismissed," the court said, adding that "the first-instance judgment is justified." The ruling lifted a provisional seizure on neighbor A's home that had been in place for about four years. The verdict has not yet been finalized, and Lee's side retains the right to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A said the provisional seizure on her home had been lifted after roughly four years. "It took far too long for the verdict to come," she said. "The first-instance criminal trial over Lee's illegal renovation charges has still not concluded. I hope a result comes soon."