Ukraine was plunged into political turmoil after the abrupt dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, the architect of the country's advanced drone tactics and its "technology war" against Russia. The firing, which came after a deepening rift with the military establishment, prompted a frontline commander to resign in protest — and drove civilians into the streets despite wartime martial law.

Fedorov announced his departure Thursday on official social media, writing that it had been "a great honor to serve the Ukrainian people as defense minister."

He cited the expansion of domestically produced drones and the blocking of Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink as among his key achievements, and vowed to "continue the mission of defeating the enemy through asymmetric tactics and the speed of innovation."

Fedorov, who took office in January, had worked to reform the defense procurement system and digitize weapons purchasing. But his startup-style approach to radical reform generated fierce friction with senior military figures. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, 60, and other conventional military leaders clashed repeatedly with Fedorov's "drones-first" doctrine, insisting on infantry-centered traditional tactics.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his dismissal, Fedorov did not conceal the power struggle behind his ouster. "Instead of thinking about asymmetric tactics to defeat Russia, Syrskyi was scheming about how to divide the country," he said.

The fallout was immediate and severe. Pavlo Yelizarov, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force and a key figure in drone warfare, submitted his resignation in protest over the minister's firing.

Large-scale civilian protests — rare under wartime conditions — broke out simultaneously in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv. Outside the presidential office in Kyiv, roughly 1,000 young demonstrators gathered, chanting "Bring back Fedorov" and "Don't stand in the way of victory" as they demanded the resignation of the military leadership.

Some analysts say the dismissal was likely a political move by President Zelensky to check Fedorov's rapid rise. After Fedorov topped recent polls as the most trusted public official and emerged as a potential future presidential contender, Zelensky sided with the military establishment to cut him down.

Facing a backlash far larger than anticipated, Zelensky walked back his earlier plans and delayed submitting a successor nomination — including Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko — to parliament. He said "the conflict between the Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs had reached an uncontrollable level," signaling an effort to contain the crisis.

The Associated Press said the cabinet shake-up "could become a test of Zelensky's political leadership."