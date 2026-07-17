A community bus crossed the center line and plowed into a bus stop on a road in Gochon-eup, Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, at around 11:38 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified only as a man in his 70s.

Three of the nine passengers on board were taken to hospital, according to Yonhap, while three others received emergency treatment at the scene.

The bus stop and the vehicle sustained significant damage, but no additional casualties were reported as no pedestrians were in the area at the time.

Police said they plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the crash based on the driver's statement — in which he said he had dozed off — as well as dashcam footage from the vehicle.

"The bus crossed the center line and then the curb before crashing into the stop," a police official said. "The injured are not in life-threatening condition."