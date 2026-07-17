A fire broke out at a multi-unit residential building in Siheung-dong, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, and was extinguished about an hour later.

The blaze started on the second floor of the building at around 10:58 a.m. Friday and was put out at approximately 12:07 p.m., about an hour later, according to Yonhap. Three residents evacuated on their own, and no casualties were reported.

The Geumcheon-gu office sent an emergency text alert to nearby residents at around 11:33 a.m. Friday, warning them to watch for smoke and other hazards.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the blaze and the extent of property damage.