More than 400 people applied for the citizen-nomination process for the political deputy mayor of Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City, drawing strong public interest. The process has also raised concerns, however, including the risk of it devolving into a popularity contest and questions about the expertise and fairness of the public voting method.

The city accepted applications — submitted either by the candidates themselves or by others on their behalf — through the Ministry of Personnel Management's personnel system from July 10 to July 15.

Some applicants were nominated multiple times, and officials said it would take some time to tally and categorize the final count accurately.

Among those who applied directly or were nominated by acquaintances are former heads of basic local governments, former senior civil servants from Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, and former Cheong Wa Dae secretaries.

The recruitment covers two deputy mayor positions: one overseeing industry, employment, the economy, labor and advanced strategic industries, and another handling civic sovereignty, youth population policy, health and welfare, and gender equality.

The city will convene a vetting committee to review nominees' qualifications and job performance plans, narrowing the field to a pool five times the number of final positions.

The shortlisted candidates will then go through a citizen jury review and a public voter ballot, with two to three candidates selected per portfolio.

Once the mayor designates a preferred candidate from that group, the appointee will go through a confirmation hearing before the city council and be formally appointed around mid-August.

The citizen jury review will include presentations of job performance plans and a question-and-answer session, and the proceedings will be livestreamed on YouTube so that members of the public voter panel can follow along.