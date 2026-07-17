A four-vehicle pileup occurred at around 11:51 a.m. Friday inside Daegwallyeong Tunnel No. 4 on the Yeongdong Expressway, in the Gangneung-bound direction in Wangsan-ri, Wangsan-myeon, Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

The collision triggered a fire in a Santa Fe SUV inside the tunnel. All 16 occupants across the four vehicles evacuated before the blaze spread, according to Yonhap.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response 30 minutes after the fire broke out, then elevated it to Level 2 ten minutes later, mobilizing 15 pieces of equipment and 53 personnel to fight the blaze.

Heavy smoke filling the tunnel initially hampered firefighters trying to enter. Traffic backed up in the surrounding area as a result.

Fire and police authorities plan to investigate the exact cause and extent of damage once the fire is extinguished.