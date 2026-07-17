South Korea's government-funded research institutes are stepping up efforts to find global buyers for their technologies, with a focus on breaking into the European market.

The National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST) said it held the 2026 NST-Fraunhofer Global Technology Exchange in Germany on Thursday and Friday.

The event was organized to share promising technologies between NST-affiliated government research institutes and laboratories under Germany's Fraunhofer Society, and to explore avenues for joint research and commercialization cooperation.

NST plans to build on the exchange by expanding strategic partnerships with leading overseas research institutions and actively identifying global demand for its technologies, with the goal of lifting the commercialization performance of its affiliated institutes to the next level.

Researchers and technology commercialization experts from NST, its affiliated institutes, Fraunhofer and other domestic and international research organizations took part in the event, which featured technology presentations, sector-specific discussions, networking sessions and a laboratory tour.

The exchange yielded 18 technology-matching cases identified through advance demand surveys and online meetings. Three MOUs were signed — between the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology and Fraunhofer IPT, the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials and Fraunhofer ICT, and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and Fraunhofer IWKS — paving the way for follow-on collaboration in joint R&D, proof-of-concept testing and technology transfer.

"Global technology commercialization is no longer optional — it is essential," NST Chairman Kim Young-sik said. "What matters most is not a one-time meeting between researchers, but building a sustained cooperation framework that connects outstanding research outcomes to world markets." He added that NST would continue expanding strategic partnerships with leading overseas research institutions to strengthen its role as a global cooperation platform, helping its affiliated institutes translate their best technologies into joint research and commercialization results.