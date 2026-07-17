Park Min-jun, head of AI transformation at Wrtn Technologies, said companies must prioritize applying AI transformation to work that drives actual sales, rather than starting with simple, repetitive tasks.

Park made the remarks Friday during the third session of the 2026 FKI CEO Jeju Summer Forum, held at Lotte Hotel in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. His lecture was titled "Adopting AI technology was easy, but corporate AI transformation was not."

Wrtn Technologies is an AI startup that aggregates multiple leading global AI models — including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude — into a single platform for users to access freely. The company gained wider public recognition last year through an advertisement featuring singer G-Dragon.

Park introduced internal AI transformation cases at the company to illustrate the importance of the shift.

"We have to compete against world-tier AI models — ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. To win that fight with fewer people and less capital, AI transformation is not an option but a necessity," he said.

He added that hiring AI talent was also a challenge, since most such professionals are based in the United States. "AI transformation is the way we have to solve that," he said.

Park identified three elements companies need for successful AI transformation: internal coding capabilities, digitizing documents so AI can read them, and changing organizational culture.

Citing the 80-20 rule, he said, "Ultimately, most of the important impact comes from the 20 percent." He added, "The most important group in any organization is ultimately the executives. That is why our goal this year is to replace executives with AI."

"Starting in February, a significant portion of that has already been replaced. Thanks to that, the speed and quality of my own decision-making have improved," he said, adding that the company plans to extend the AI transformation to working-level staff as well.

Resistance to AI transformation within organizations remains a real challenge, however. Park said organizational culture is ultimately the deciding factor.

"The reason people don't use the tools even when everything is set up for them is fear — 'What if AI replaces me?' — and the fact that AI transformation often feels like extra work piled on top of existing duties," he said.

Park said the company has been running internal hackathons to address that resistance. "Most participants are non-developers — marketers, designers and the like. We let people who are resistant to AI transformation experience its benefits quickly firsthand, and build the transformation from there," he said.

"Once people try AI for the first time and feel, 'Wow, this actually works,' they go all in on their own," he added. "If it comes down from the top as a list of things to do, it never works — it just becomes extra work."

Park said advances in AI performance have given rise to what he called "action agents" — systems that do not merely answer questions but actually carry out tasks. "They can control a computer directly, execute commands and even handle development work," he said.

He said action agents are drawing the most attention from companies this year because they go beyond providing answers to performing real actions — such as canceling a customer's subscription, changing a delivery address or issuing coupons.

"Ultimately, every organization will come to operate a multi-agent system," he said, forecasting a future in which specialized agents — divided by function such as manufacturing, research and customer service — work together to make decisions and carry out AI-driven tasks.