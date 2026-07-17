President Donald Trump said in a public address that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea pose threats to the US election system, adding that China had sought to influence American elections from 2018 to 2020.
shee@heraldcorp.com
by Ko Seung-hee
Published : July 17, 2026 - 10:34:07
President Donald Trump said in a public address that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea pose threats to the US election system, adding that China had sought to influence American elections from 2018 to 2020.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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