The 2026 Chuncheon Summer Water Festival opened Friday at Chuncheon Waterfront Park in Samcheon-dong, Chuncheon, and will run through Aug. 17.

The festival operates Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, during the summer vacation and holiday period from July 27 to Aug. 2, it will open daily to better serve residents and tourists.

This year, the festival relocated from its previous venue at Songam Sports Town to Chuncheon Waterfront Park, expanding its footprint and significantly upgrading its water attractions and amenities.

The venue features a wide range of water facilities — large, medium and toddler water slides, a main pool, a lazy river, an infant pool and a challenge bounce zone — designed to accommodate all ages, from young children and families to teenagers. A roller ball and other hands-on attractions will also be available.

Admission is 6,000 won for Chuncheon residents and 8,000 won for visitors from other areas. Children under 24 months, people with disabilities and members of multicultural families enter free.

A dedicated zone for the public food delivery app Ddaenggyeoyo has been set up, allowing visitors to order and enjoy delivered meals on-site. The area includes a dining space, a recycling zone and a delivery pickup point. Discount coupons will also be offered during the festival.

An opening ceremony with a celebratory performance will be held at 2:40 p.m. Friday, with admission offered at 50 percent off on opening day.

Chuncheon city will station safety personnel at each water facility and operate a central safety command center. Safety measures include underground wiring, circuit breakers and group insurance coverage. To guard against extreme heat, the festival will follow a schedule of two hours of operation followed by a 30-minute rest period. Water quality will be managed through daily disinfection before opening and inspections every three hours.