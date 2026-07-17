Yangcheon-gu will conduct a comprehensive survey of 1,095 severely disabled residents across 11 disability types to assess their living conditions and welfare needs, with the probe running through October, the district said.

The survey operates under the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and has been conducted since 2019. It covers all 15 disability types, divided into three groups surveyed on a three-year rotation. The 2024 round focused on residents with developmental disabilities, and last year's covered those with physical and brain lesion disabilities. This year's survey targets homebound severely disabled residents across 11 categories — including visual, hearing, mental, kidney, cardiac, respiratory, liver, facial, colostomy, urostomy and epilepsy disabilities.

The 1,095 survey subjects are homebound severely disabled residents registered as living in Yangcheon-gu between the ages of 18 and 64. Social welfare civil servants at neighborhood community centers will coordinate schedules with each subject in advance and conduct in-person interviews through home visits.

The survey will examine welfare service use and needs alongside employment and leisure activities, health and living conditions, and experiences of abuse — covering the full scope of disabled residents' daily lives. Data collected will undergo in-depth analysis and serve as the foundation for expanding tailored welfare services, strengthening the rights of severely disabled people and supporting independent living within the community.

During the survey, the district also plans to identify households in crisis — including those with gaps in care, financial hardship or suspected human rights violations such as abuse — and ensure prompt support through case management and connections to public and private welfare resources.

Welfare needs among disabled residents have grown increasingly diverse, varying by disability type, health status and living environment. In response, Yangcheon-gu intends to move away from one-size-fits-all support and design more finely tailored welfare policies that reflect the specific characteristics of each disability type, based on a detailed understanding of individual living conditions and needs.

Last year, the district surveyed all 823 residents with physical and brain lesion disabilities, identifying three suspected cases of human rights violations including abuse. Those cases were placed under continuous monitoring through the district's integrated case management system or referred to a disability rights advocacy agency for swift protective action.

"Through this comprehensive survey, we will carefully identify the support that people with severe disabilities and their families truly need and strengthen tailored support and policy," Yangcheon-gu District Mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "We will build a tight-knit welfare safety net that leaves no one behind, creating an environment where disabled residents can live stably within the community."