Gyeongil University's Advanced Industry Talent Development Boot Camp unit said Thursday it recently ran a "Global Practical Training Program in Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Processes" in Nagoya, Japan.

The program was part of the Ministry of Education's Advanced Industry Talent Development Boot Camp project and drew 30 participants.

Students gained hands-on exposure to global semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sites, building practical skills and international competitiveness.

They visited Denso, Mitsubishi Electric, Toyota's headquarters and the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology, observing the latest technologies in automotive electronics and semiconductor equipment as well as smart manufacturing processes.

Students also explored digital manufacturing innovation driven by AI and big data, along with the latest trends in production automation, gaining firsthand appreciation of the importance of automation control and problem-solving skills on the factory floor.

Kim Hae-su, head of the Advanced Industry Boot Camp unit, said the program "gave students a valuable opportunity to directly experience the production sites and cutting-edge technologies of world-class manufacturing companies and deepen their understanding of global industry."