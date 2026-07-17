Alarm is growing in the financial sector over the National Pension Service's potential entry into the fund-type retirement pension market. The NPS is pitching "triple the returns, one-third the fees" as its case for participation, but critics say the comparison is misleading because the NPS and private retirement pension funds operate under fundamentally different structures and regulatory regimes. Alongside hopes that NPS involvement could sharpen competition in the retirement pension market, voices are also calling for a thorough examination of the fairness and market-dominance implications.

According to government and financial industry sources, a working group led by the Ministry of Employment and Labor plans to finalize the system design by the end of this month and announce the fund-type retirement pension introduction plan in early August. An amendment to the Act on the Guarantee of Workers' Retirement Benefits incorporating the changes is to be drafted in September, with legislation to be completed by year-end and the system introduced as early as the first half of next year.

Under a fund-type retirement pension, retirement savings scattered across individual companies and subscribers are pooled into a single fund and managed collectively by professionals — a departure from the current contract-type system, in which subscribers sign individual agreements with financial firms and select products themselves.

The introduction of the system was confirmed through a labor-management-government agreement, with the fund-type model to be rolled out first for defined-contribution plans only, while also allowing funds established by private financial institutions. However, the key unresolved question — whether the NPS will be permitted to manage funds — has yet to be settled in the tripartite consultative body, according to sources.

NPS Chairman Kim Sung-joo said at an online briefing last month that "if the NPS participates, it will play the role of a catfish, spurring competition among private financial institutions," adding that he was confident the fund could deliver returns more than three times higher than existing options at roughly one-third the fees.

The NPS posted a return of 18.8 percent last year — about three times the retirement pension industry average of 6.47 percent — while its cost ratio stood at 0.089 percent, roughly one-third the retirement pension average of 0.336 percent. Kim said participation would be limited to public institutions to minimize friction with the private sector.

NPS moving from first-pillar pensions to second — raising fears for checks and balances

The financial sector, however, argues there are fundamental limits to comparing the two systems on the same terms. Under the contract-type retirement pension, companies and subscribers choose products directly, and the system is subject to strict regulations including a 70 percent cap on investments in risky assets.

The NPS, by contrast, faces no equivalent investment regulations and operates with a government payment guarantee, allowing for more aggressive management. In fact, when weighted by assets under management per operator using Financial Supervisory Service data from the integrated pension portal, defined-contribution subscribers in performance-linked products posted average returns of 19.8 percent last year — higher than the NPS's 18.8 percent. The return gap, critics say, reflects differences in accumulation period, fund size and regulatory environment, not investment skill.

The NPS's low-fee pitch has also drawn criticism as an unfair competitive advantage. Its cost structure stems from infrastructure built with public funds and a nonprofit model with no need to generate profit — conditions that private firms cannot replicate.

A financial industry official said that "once the fund-type system is introduced, the role of private operators will shrink and their fees will inevitably fall anyway," adding that "a publicly funded institution undercutting the market on fees undermines the competitive order."

Even if NPS participation is limited to public institutions, analysts say the market impact would be significant. Public institutions account for just 0.2 percent of all workplaces, but their roughly 400,000 employees represent 3.1 percent of all retirement pension subscribers. Their average tenure is 13.6 years and average salary is 74 million won ($49,700), both above the overall workforce average. Industry estimates suggest this translates to roughly 7.5 percent of the total retirement pension market by assets.

There are also concerns that applying lower fees exclusively to public institution employees could raise equity issues for workers at private companies — and that pressure to extend NPS participation to the broader corporate sector would grow after the system takes effect. The NPS's position as a major shareholder in many large conglomerates is also cited as a variable that could complicate future debates over the scope of its participation.

The broader stakes are high: the debate touches on the foundations of South Korea's retirement income architecture. The system is structured in three tiers — the national pension as the first pillar, with the state bearing basic responsibility; occupational retirement pensions as the second, funded by employers and managed by private financial firms; and private savings as the third, left to individuals. Having the NPS, which has long anchored the first pillar, directly manage second-pillar funds would upend that division of roles. Given the NPS's already considerable influence in capital markets, critics warn the move risks concentrating too much market power in a single public entity.

Questions also remain about how the NPS would actually manage the funds. The service already delegates roughly 60 percent of its more than 1,500 trillion won in assets to external managers, meaning that even if it took on fund-type retirement pension mandates, it would ultimately hand them back to private asset managers.

The NPS says no specific participation model has been decided. An NPS official said the government is leading discussions on introducing the system to strengthen retirement income security for workers, but that (regarding participation in the fund-type retirement pension business) "it is a matter that has not yet been finalized, and it is difficult for the service to comment."