Musical actors Bae Na-ra, 35, and Han Jae-a, 33, are preparing to marry, their agency announced Thursday.

YY Entertainment, Bae's agency, said the couple is planning a wedding, though the exact date has not been set.

The two met while performing in the musical "Grease" (2019–2020) and dated for an extended period before confirming their relationship publicly in January.

Bae drew attention in 2023 for her role as Jang Seong-min (Nina), a queer AWOL soldier, in Season 2 of Netflix's "D.P." She has since appeared in the drama series "Evilive" (2023) and "Weak Hero Class 2," "Your Flavor" and "Space Merry Me" (2025). She recently appeared on the MBC variety show "I Live Alone."

Han made his debut in the 2017 musical "Hamlet: Alive" and has since taken the stage in "Man of La Mancha" (2018), "Maybe Happy Ending" (2020–2021), "West Side Story" (2022) and "Kinky Boots" (2025).