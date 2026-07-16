Actor Choi Kang-hee has spoken out about being stalked, prompting an angry response from fitness trainer Yang Chi-seung.

Choi took to social media Wednesday to say she had received a letter warning that if she did not post a reply, the sender would take her silence as consent and follow her car. "I'm writing this because it is a public post," she said, adding that she recognized the sender as someone who had approached her a few days earlier.

While declining to name the individual, Choi drew a clear line. "Please do not come to find me," she said. "No response is also a refusal."

She also urged the person to understand the impact of their behavior. "I hope you know that attempting to engage in conversation without consent, waiting for someone, and following them — stalking — causes psychological fear in the other person, even if there is no malicious intent," she said, repeating her plea: "Please do not come. I am asking you."

Choi added that she would "politely decline all letters and gifts sent to broadcasting stations" as well.

Yang, a close friend of Choi, commented on her post: "Where do I need to go? I've been in a bad mood lately — this works out well."

Choi had previously lost weight under Yang's coaching, and when he closed his gym she publicly expressed her support, writing that she could not forget the look in his eyes in their final days together and that she would help him however she could.