As sweltering heat and tropical nights grip the city, Han River swimming pools are emerging as a popular summer escape.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that the Ttukseom and Yeouido swimming pools, along with the Jamsil and Nanji water play areas — collectively billed as an urban water park — will operate evening hours from 6 to 10 p.m. starting Tuesday. The facilities originally opened June 19.

In the 26 days since opening through Tuesday, the pools and water play areas drew a combined 149,988 visitors. Ttukseom was the most popular, welcoming 50,819 visitors — a 29 percent increase from the same period last year. Yeouido drew 49,048 visitors, up 37 percent year on year.

Admission to the swimming pools is 3,000 won for children, 4,000 won for teenagers and 5,000 won for adults. The water play areas charge 1,000 won, 2,000 won and 3,000 won respectively. Children under 6 enter free. A single-entry ticket grants all-day access.

The city also plans to run special programs for visitors. Starting Saturday, the Ttukseom and Yeouido pools will hold an "ice bath event" on weekends and public holidays, filling portable pools with ice to help visitors beat the heat.

Busking performances will be held at the Ttukseom and Yeouido pools throughout July and August. As part of the 2026 Han River Festival — Summer edition, the Nanji water play area will host a water music concert called "Han River Music Pongdang" on Aug. 1 and 2, while the Jamsil water play area will hold "Han River Eolssu Pongdang" — featuring tightrope-walking experiences and performances by master practitioners — on Aug. 8 and 9.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is also working to prevent accidents and maintain a clean environment at the facilities. This year, for the first time, the city installed 136 CCTV cameras across the six pools and water play areas to enable real-time video monitoring and rapid response. The system detects hazardous situations — such as visitors entering restricted pool zones during rest periods — and triggers warning alerts on monitors at the control room to help staff respond quickly.

The city also completed a full replacement of all 37 filtration units across its Han River swimming pools over the four years through last year, and continues to conduct regular water quality inspections.

"Seoul will continue to strengthen safety management, amenities and water quality so that more residents can enjoy the Han River at night," said Park Jin-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Future Han River Headquarters.