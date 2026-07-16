South Korea plans to build the first-phase power supply lines for the Honam semiconductor complex by the end of 2029, ahead of the complex's scheduled launch in 2030. Authorities said they will prioritize the Hwangnyong River corridor and the Route 49 provincial road site for the necessary transmission lines.

The Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy, the Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City and Korea Electric Power Corporation met Thursday at the special city hall to discuss power supply plans for the Honam semiconductor complex.

The agencies agreed to complete the first-phase supply lines by the end of 2029, including through underground cabling, to ensure the complex receives power in time for its 2030 opening.

The electricity needed for the complex will be drawn from the Sinjangseong and Singwangju transmission lines.

The Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy said it plans to run a working-level consultative body, led by the ministry, to ensure the power grid is built on schedule. The body will include the ministry — along with the Yeongsan River Basin Environmental Office — the Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the ministry said, adding that the group will closely coordinate all matters needed for rapid power supply.