Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik returned to South Korea Thursday afternoon after attending condolence ceremonies in Qatar for the late former emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, serving as a special envoy on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung.

Cheong Wa Dae announced that the condolence delegation, led by Kang as special envoy, completed its mission and arrived back in the country at around 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Kang attended a condolence ceremony Wednesday morning at Lusail Palace, where he conveyed President Lee's deep condolences to the Qatari royal family.

Cheong Wa Dae said Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed gratitude to the South Korean government for dispatching a high-level condolence delegation during a difficult time, and said the visit would help elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

The late Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of the current emir, reigned as Qatar's ruler from 1995 to 2013.

On the sidelines of the condolence visit, Kang also held talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.