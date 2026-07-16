Iboram, a company specializing in parent-led English education, and Hongong Universe, an English education content firm, will jointly operate an English grammar program for elementary school students.

Iboram announced Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Hongong Universe at the Iboram Dasan Center in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday, formalizing the partnership through an "Elementary English Education Collaboration Signing Ceremony."

Hongong Universe operates HongongTV, a YouTube channel dedicated to English education with approximately 150,000 subscribers. Through the agreement, the two companies plan to jointly develop educational programs and dedicated content to help elementary students understand the overall structure of English grammar.

The new program distills the core content of elementary English grammar into 12 key lessons. The curriculum is structured to help students grasp the overall framework and flow of grammar before memorizing individual rules. Sixth-graders preparing to enter middle school will also receive a "middle school readiness test" along with key lesson breakdowns.

The curriculum will be offered in two tracks: a "Standard Course" covering grammar fundamentals over three months, and an "Intensive Course" focusing on core content over one month. A "Recall Course" for repeated review of the material is also planned.

Iboram said students who complete all three courses in sequence will effectively review the key grammar content at least three times.

Iboram members will receive dedicated 4K video lessons produced by Hongong Universe, along with a supplementary workbook called "Grammar Summary." A group-purchase benefit for related textbooks is also planned.

"By combining Hongong Universe's English grammar content with Iboram's self-directed learning system, we aim to help students understand the basic structure of English more easily," said Shin Eun-mi, CEO of Iboram. "Rather than unnecessarily extending the study period, we focused on helping students grasp the big picture of English grammar in a short time."

Heo Jun-seok, CEO of Hongong Universe, said the two companies share a common educational philosophy. "Hongong Universe pursues English grammar education that is easy to understand, while Iboram seeks an approach modeled on how children acquire their mother tongue — the two directions align well," he said. "We will continue to produce lessons and educational content for Iboram members."