Ilsin Construction has opened a model home for Icheon Humanvill Class One, a new residential complex to be built at 572-1 Galsan-dong, Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, marking the formal launch of pre-sales for the project.

According to the company Thursday, Icheon Humanvill Class One will comprise eight buildings rising from two below-ground to 26 above-ground floors, for a total of 536 units — all in a single 84-square-meter exclusive-use-area floor plan available in three configurations: Type A, Type B and Type C.

The subscription schedule opens with special supply on July 27, followed by first-priority applications on July 28 and second-priority on July 29. Winners will be announced Aug. 4, and contract signings are set to run for three days from July 18 through July 20.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old and registered as residents of Gyeonggi Province, Seoul or Incheon as of the official recruitment announcement date; both household heads and household members are eligible. For special supply, a housing subscription account held for at least six months is required, while first-priority general supply requires at least 12 months and the applicable regional deposit. All members of the same household may apply, and multi-home owners are also eligible for first-priority subscription. No re-selection restrictions apply, there is no owner-occupancy requirement, and a six-month resale restriction is in effect.

Contract terms are designed to ease the financial burden on end-user buyers. The down payment is set at 5 percent — with the first installment fixed at 5 million won ($3,360) — to reduce upfront costs, and interest-free financing covers the full interim payment. Pre-sale prices for the 84-square-meter units range from 520 million won to 570 million won, which the developer describes as competitive relative to nearby market prices.

Each unit features Humanvill's proprietary interior design, tailored by type to maximize space efficiency and storage convenience, and the complex will offer top-tier community amenities.

The 84-square-meter Type A and Type B units adopt a four-bay flat-slab layout that maximizes natural light and ventilation, while the tower-style Type C unit faces due south, broadening buyers' options.

Community facilities include an "Edu Lounge" with private rooms, a children's gym and a kids' lounge that together offer play, learning and childcare in one place. Residents will also have access to a multi-purpose indoor gym, a sports lounge, a golf lounge and an "H Lounge" for community gatherings. Two parks totaling 6,928 square meters are integrated into the complex for residents to enjoy as private gardens, and a "Humanvill Lounge" connected to a large park is designed to enhance residential comfort. Parking is available at up to 1.6 spaces per unit.

Galsan-dong, where the complex will be located, is considered the most desirable residential neighborhood in Icheon. Hannaecho Elementary School, Jeungpo Middle School and Ihyeon High School are all within walking distance, as are the hagwon clusters in the area. The planned opening of Icheon Science High School in 2030 adds further appeal.

SK Hynix's Icheon campus is about a 15-minute drive away, and the complex's appeal as a residential base for the semiconductor industry is expected to grow further given its proximity to a planned advanced semiconductor research and development complex spanning roughly 495,000 square meters.

The complex sits near the Icheon interchange on the Yeongdong Expressway and the West Icheon interchange on the Jungbu Expressway, with quick access to the greater Seoul area via Seongnam-Icheon Road, Gyeongchung Boulevard and Iseop-daecheon Road. Icheon Station on the Gyeonggang Line and Icheon Bus Terminal are also nearby. Future transport upgrades include the planned GTX-D line with a direct connection to Samsung Station in Gangnam, as well as a planned Dongtan–Bubal rail link.

"At a time when pre-sale prices for 84-square-meter units in the greater Seoul area routinely exceed 800 million won, a price in the 500 million won range — on par with the price ceiling on new apartments — is exceptionally rare in the metropolitan market," a company official said, describing the project as a "triple-threat complex" combining differentiated community amenities, distinctive floor plans and a prime location.

The model home for Icheon Humanvill Class One is located in Anheung-dong, Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.