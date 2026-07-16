Singer MC Mong has officially announced his return to performing, revealing plans to hold a concert.

During a TikTok live broadcast Thursday, MC Mong said ticket sales would open soon, adding that the shows would seat 1,500 per night for a combined total of 3,000 across two days.

In a live broadcast Wednesday, he had already confirmed the dates. "I'm finally holding a concert — Aug. 14 and Aug. 16 at YES24 Live Hall," he said. "It's less than a month away. You're finally going to meet me." The announcement comes roughly a year after he became embroiled in a financial dispute with One Hundred chairman Cha Ga-won and a controversy over gifts valued at around 10 billion won ($6.72 million).

A fan account on Instagram also posted confirmation of the concerts, stating that one performance each would be held on Aug. 14 and Aug. 16 at YES24 Live Hall.

In May last year, MC Mong stepped down from his producer roles at One Hundred and Big Planet Made, citing severe depression and deteriorating health, and announced plans to study abroad.

Since then, he has used TikTok live broadcasts to communicate with fans and push back against allegations surrounding him. He denied accusations of misappropriating company funds and gambling, while also naming entertainment industry figures in connection with illegal gambling allegations — remarks that stirred considerable controversy.

Meanwhile, an official at YES24 Live Hall said an inquiry related to an MC Mong performance had been received, but added that it was difficult to confirm whether a venue booking had been finalized.

The performance dates MC Mong announced are now less than a month away. Ticketing details and venue confirmation have yet to be released.