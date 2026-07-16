Korea Zinc announced Thursday that it has signed an MOU with the Korean Nurses Association to expand home nursing services and prevent emotional burnout among nurses.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought renewed recognition of nurses' vital role on the front lines of patient care, their working conditions — marked by heavy workloads and emotional exhaustion — have seen little improvement. In response, Korea Zinc said it aims to help nurses practice their expertise in a safer and healthier environment while contributing to the development of an integrated community care system and a stronger medical safety net.

The MOU signing ceremony was held Wednesday at Korea Zinc's headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul, with about 10 key officials in attendance, including Korea Zinc President Jeong Mu-gyeong and Korean Nurses Association President Shin Gyeong-rim. The event included a briefing on the agreement's outline and implementation plan, the formal signing of the MOU, and a commemorative photo session.

Under the agreement, Korea Zinc plans to donate a total of 150 million won ($101,000) to the Korean Nurses Association through the Seoul chapter of the Korean Red Cross. Of that amount, 100 million won will be used to support home nursing equipment, additional visiting nursing staff, and medical supplies and daily necessities for vulnerable populations. Korea Zinc expects the support to help address gaps in community healthcare access and ease the workload of nurses providing home visits.

An additional 50 million won will go toward developing and operating programs to prevent emotional burnout among nurses. Because burnout can negatively affect patient care, the programs aim to promote nurses' emotional well-being.

Korea Zinc also plans to organize employee volunteer activities, with staff assisting community nurses on home visits, delivering daily necessities directly to vulnerable households and providing emotional support. The company intends to launch the volunteer program as early as the first half of next year, in coordination with an integrated home nursing center being established in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.

"Behind the front lines of protecting public health are nurses who dedicate themselves to caring for medically underserved populations," Korea Zinc President Jeong said. "We will use this agreement as an opportunity to contribute to building an integrated community care system and continue our support so that nurses can work in a safer and healthier environment."

Meanwhile, Korea Zinc has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities. Most recently, its Onsan Smelter donated 2.9 tons of white rice — 143 bags of 20 kilograms each, valued at 10 million won — to the Ulju Southern Senior Welfare Center.