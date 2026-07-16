KB Kookmin Bank signed an MOU with the Korea Kosdaq Association on Wednesday to boost the vitality of the Kosdaq market and strengthen the global competitiveness of Kosdaq-listed companies, the bank announced Thursday.

The agreement aims to expand productive-finance support for Kosdaq-listed companies and provide tailored solutions linking corporate banking with capital market services, helping innovative firms achieve sustainable growth.

Under the MOU, the two organizations will build a customized financial support framework for Kosdaq Association member companies. The bank will offer corporate loans at preferential interest rates alongside growth-stage financial solutions — including investment, equity capital market (ECM) and debt capital market (DCM) services — to support stable growth and fundraising.

The bank will also provide on-site wealth management (WM) consulting and ESG (environmental, social and governance) management consulting. It will also offer discounts on KB Liiv Mobile rate plans and family office services for top-tier CEO customers.

Kookmin Bank has been strengthening field-based financial support to expand productive finance, including the launch of an SME field support team in April.

A Kookmin Bank official called the agreement "a starting point for cooperation to expand productive finance," adding that the bank will "continue to broaden financial and non-financial services tailored to each stage of a company's growth, becoming a reliable financial partner that grows alongside our clients."