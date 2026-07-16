Young track and field athletes dreaming of becoming the next Hwang Young-jo or Korea's answer to Usain Bolt will gather in Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon Province, for four days starting on Constitution Day this year.

The 24th President's Cup National Middle and High School Track and Field Championships will run Friday through Monday at the Jeongseon General Stadium athletics track.

The Korea Middle and High School Athletics Federation is hosting the event, with the Gangwon Province Athletics Federation and the Jeongseon-gun Sports Council serving as co-organizers. Sponsors include the Korea Athletics Federation, Jeongseon-gun, the Jeongseon-gun Council and High1 Resort.

About 2,200 athletes, coaches and officials from across the country are expected to compete for the title of top middle and high school track and field athlete in the nation.

The competition will feature 108 events across boys' and girls' middle school and high school divisions, spanning sprints, middle- and long-distance races, hurdles, relays, jumps and throws — showcasing the next generation of Korean athletics talent.

Jeongseon-gun, drawing on its experience hosting national-level track meets, plans to complete thorough checks of stadium facilities, operational preparations and safety management so athletes can compete in the best possible conditions.

The influx of athletes, their families and officials from around the country is also expected to give a boost to the local economy, particularly the accommodation and dining sectors.

Meanwhile, Jeongseon-gun has been actively pursuing sports marketing projects and bidding to host national and provincial athletic events, with the aim of revitalizing the local economy through sports and building its profile as a sports tourism destination.

Some have raised concerns that scheduling the competition during a holiday period fails to account for students' need for rest.