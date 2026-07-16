Park Su-bin, a skateboarder affiliated with the Korea Roller Sports Federation and a student at Busan's Sindeok Middle School, claimed a silver medal in the women's street event at the 2026 Jackalope Mississauga international action sports competition held in Canada.

According to the Korea Roller Sports Federation on Thursday, Park finished second in the women's street event at the competition, which ran from Friday to Sunday at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Jackalope is one of North America's premier international action sports festivals, drawing top skateboarders from around the world. The festival features skateboarding alongside BMX and a range of other extreme sports, bringing together elite athletes from numerous countries.

The silver medal reflects Park's consistent technical execution and stable performance against world-class competition, again demonstrating South Korea's standing in women's skateboarding on the international stage.

Korea Roller Sports Federation President Kim Gyeong-seok said Park "has consistently delivered strong results on the international stage, raising the profile of South Korean women's skateboarding," adding that the federation would "actively support her continued growth based on her international competition experience so she can rise to the very top of the world rankings."