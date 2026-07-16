Dong-A Otsuka announced Thursday that it held a campaign at the Coupang Inc Changwon 2 Center aimed at preventing heat illness and promoting a culture of workplace safety among workers.

The campaign brought together about 800 participants, including representatives from Dong-A Otsuka, South Gyeongsang Province and Coupang Inc. Timed to the distribution center's lunch break, the event offered a range of programs to help workers cope with extreme heat — including a self-diagnosis check for heat illness symptoms, stress index measurements and education on proper hydration.