Apartment prices in Giheung, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province — designated a regulated zone on July 1 — have continued to climb, widening their gains for a second consecutive week in a trend that appears unaffected by the new restrictions. Guri and Dongtan, also newly designated as regulated zones and land-transaction permit zones alongside Giheung, did see their rates of increase narrow.

According to the Korea Real Estate Board's weekly apartment price survey for the second week of July 2026 (based on Monday), apartments in Giheung rose 0.59 percent this week, accelerating from 0.56 percent the previous week.

In Guri, the rate of increase slowed to 0.31 percent this week from 0.64 percent last week. Dongtan in Hwaseong also moderated, easing to 0.73 percent from 1.29 percent. Byeongjeom, a district in Hwaseong directly adjacent to Dongtan, bucked that trend, with apartment prices rising 0.32 percent this week, up from 0.25 percent the week before.

Several other existing regulated zones in Gyeonggi Province also posted wider gains — Gwangmyeong (0.44 percent to 0.59 percent), Suji in Yongin (0.39 percent to 0.44 percent) and Hanam (0.30 percent to 0.34 percent). Deogyang in Goyang, which borders Seoul, doubled its pace from 0.07 percent to 0.14 percent, while Namyangju expanded from 0.21 percent to 0.27 percent.

In Seoul, where apartment prices rose 0.30 percent this week, the sharpest gains came from outer and mid-to-lower-priced districts. Nowon-gu (0.34 percent to 0.37 percent), Dobong-gu (0.31 percent to 0.34 percent), Jung-gu (0.34 percent to 0.40 percent), Eunpyeong-gu (0.26 percent to 0.32 percent), Seodaemun-gu (0.32 percent to 0.34 percent), Gangseo-gu (0.29 percent to 0.38 percent) and Geumcheon-gu (0.29 percent to 0.32 percent) all outpaced the previous week.

A shortage of jeonse listings drove broad strength in jeonse prices across Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. All 25 autonomous districts in Seoul posted week-on-week gains in apartment jeonse prices, as did every area in Gyeonggi Province except Icheon.

A Korea Real Estate Board official said rental demand has remained steady in transit-oriented areas and strong school districts with good living conditions. "Contracts at higher prices were concluded, pushing Seoul up 0.28 percent overall," the official said, adding that Gyeonggi Province also showed strength, led by Gwangmyeong, Dongtan, Guri and Hanam.