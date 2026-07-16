The National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee has decided to postpone a hearing on the Korea Football Association that had been scheduled for July 22.

Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers on the committee said Thursday in a press release that the panel had voted to hold the hearing on July 22 and had repeatedly called on the People Power Party to participate, but the PPP had yet to do so. "Taking into account that negotiations over the formation of the Assembly's standing committees are in their final stages, we have decided to adjust the schedule within the bounds permitted by the July session of the National Assembly, so that the hearing can be held with both parties present," they said.

The lawmakers added that Democratic Party members of the committee plan to hold a plenary session next week to formally vote on changing the hearing date and other related agenda items. They pledged to prepare for the hearing without disruption in order to address public concerns and work toward measures to prevent a recurrence.

The committee had adopted a plan to hold a hearing on Korea Football Association issues on July 9, led by the Democratic Party.

Thirteen witnesses were named, including Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu, former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and former association technical director Lee Im-saeng. The Democratic Party has said it intends to hold the hearing before the end of July.