Matt Damon, the lead of the upcoming film "Odyssey," has announced his appearance on tvN variety show "Yu Quiz on the Block" and is drawing attention after sending viewers a video greeting ahead of his visit to Korea.

Damon posted the message Thursday through the show's official SNS account. "Hello, MC Yoo (Yoo Jae-suk) and jagis. This is Matt Damon," he said, addressing the host and viewers with the show's signature term of endearment.

"It's been quite a long time since I last visited Korea," he said, adding "I'm really happy to be coming back to Korea with director Christopher Nolan's new film, 'Odyssey.'"

He also said he was "so pleased to share the news that Director Nolan and I will be appearing on 'Yu Quiz' together," and added that "I'm already excited at the thought of meeting you all in person and talking more about the film."

He closed the message by saying "I'll see you in Korea soon" before calling out the show's signature cheer: "Yu Quiz~?"

The visit will mark Damon's first trip to Korea in 10 years, since he came to promote "Jason Bourne" in 2016.

The show confirmed Monday that director Christopher Nolan and actor Matt Damon would appear on the program. Nolan and Damon are set to visit Korea on Aug. 3 ahead of the domestic opening of "Odyssey."

Nolan's "Odyssey" is based on Homer's classic epic poem and follows the hero Odysseus, played by Damon, who led the Greeks to victory in the Trojan War, on his 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the war's end.